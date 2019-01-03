WBUR News
A Look Ahead At Massachusetts Politics In 2019
Gov. Charlie Baker kicks off his second term in office Thursday with an inaugural ceremony in Boston and several celebrations to be held across the state.
WBUR pollster Steve Koczela, from the MassINC polling group, and Dorchester Reporter political journalist Jennifer Smith joined Morning Edition to discuss what to expect from Massachusetts politics in 2019.
This segment aired on January 3, 2019.
