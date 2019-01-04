Support the news

Elizabeth Warren Takes Weekend Trip To Iowa
January 04, 2019
Sen. Elizabeth Warren will take another step toward challenging Trump as she visits Iowa this weekend, where she has four stops planned. The state hosts the first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses about a year from now.

Bob Oakes spoke with Des Moines Register political reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel on Warren's visit to the Hawkeye State for Morning Edition.

This segment aired on January 4, 2019.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

