Sen. Elizabeth Warren will take another step toward challenging Trump as she visits Iowa this weekend, where she has four stops planned. The state hosts the first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses about a year from now.
Bob Oakes spoke with Des Moines Register political reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel on Warren's visit to the Hawkeye State for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on January 4, 2019.
