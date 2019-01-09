Support the news

California Changes 2020 Primary Date To March 3, Eyeing Iowa And New Hampshire07:11
January 09, 2019
Has the importance of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary been undercut by California, which has moved its primary way up on the 2020 calendar?

California will be on March 3, which means it's coming right on the coattails of the traditionally early contests in Iowa and New Hampshire. Neither Iowa nor New Hampshire has set a date yet, but both are generally in early February.

Neil Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, and Robert Shrum, director of the Center for the Political Future at the University of Southern California, joined Morning Edition to talk about the 2020 primaries.

This segment aired on January 9, 2019.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

