A Father And Son, Both Fleeing Violence In Honduras, Reunite At Logan Airport After Five Years Apart

Juan and his son Emerson stuck close together as they entered the baggage area at Logan Airport, hugging several times. The father was on the verge of tears when he saw his 17-year-old get off the plane Thursday.

They were reuniting after being separated for five years; Emerson arrived from Texas after being detained at a facility for minors who cross the border illegally.

Juan, left, and his son Emerson. (Quincy Walters/WBUR)

The family is asking that we not use their last name because of their immigration status.

Recently, Emerson tried to make the trek from Honduras. He says he was fleeing violence. But he was intercepted at the U.S.-Mexico border.

He was held for three months at a tent city for unaccompanied minors.

Through an interpreter, Juan says he's happy to be reunited with his son, but he's sad for other families who are still separated.

"Just to remember that there are more people people coming and they do need support. They're like me and my son, escaping violence and crime."

Juan says he fled Honduras five years ago after he was threatened by police. He entered the U.S. illegally, and he hasn't seen his son since.

Their reunion was made possible through the efforts of Centro Presente, a Boston-based immigrants rights organization.

Attorney Terrence Noonan says they're working to get asylum status for Emerson.

"Having worked in Honduras, and understanding the situation on the ground — on the ground, socially and politically — people with asylum claims from Honduras usually have very good reasons to have asylum claims. So I hope that he could stay here."

Emerson says he's looking forward to catching up with his dad. Juan says the first thing to do is to get Emerson into school.