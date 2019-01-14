In a controversial decision last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled public sector labor unions could not collect dues from non-members to cover the costs of representing them in labor disputes.

Now there's new fallout from the decision called the "Janus Case" in Boston. The state supreme court heard debate last week on how much say non-union members who benefit from union collective bargaining should have in union policies. The non-members say they deserve a seat at the table even if they don't want to join a union or pay dues. On the other side, union representatives say non-members should pay their fair share if they want the union's help.

To talk more about the issue, state Sen. Joe Boncore joined Morning Edition.