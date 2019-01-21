'Assuming Our Rightful Place': Pressley Hails Political Wins By Black Women At MLK Breakfast

Boston marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the city's 49th annual breakfast celebration. And for the first time, the event featured a black Boston Police commissioner and a black congresswoman from Massachusetts.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley got a rockstar's reception from the crowd of 1,000-plus at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. She paid tribute to MLK and his wife, Coretta Scott King.

Pressley cast her own election as evidence that women of color are moving beyond supporting roles.

"Black women, we are reclaiming our time," she said. "We are shaking the table in the corridors of power at the policy and decision-making tables. Assuming our rightful place as the preservers of democracy, as the truth tellers and the justice seekers. So, yes, thank you, Martin. And thank you, Coretta."

Pressley was just one example of representation highlighted by William Gross in his remarks. The 42nd Boston Police commissioner quipped that he shares that number with another pioneer: Jackie Robinson.