WBUR News
Support the news
ESPN's Mike Reiss Says Patriots 'Toughness' Helped Them Pull Out Win Against Chiefs04:51Play
The Patriots will head back to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row after their overtime victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, crowning them AFC champs.
ESPN.com's Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss the game and what's ahead at the big game up against the Los Angeles Rams.
This segment aired on January 21, 2019.
+Join the discussion
Support the news