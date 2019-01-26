WBUR News
TSA Worker Reflects On The Shutdown's Impacts
Thousands of federal employeees will be getting back to work now that the shutdown is ending, at least temporarily.
Mike Gayzagian, a TSA worker and local American Federation of Government Employees president, joined WBUR's Weekend Edition to discuss the effects of the shutdown, and what's like to be back to work.
This segment aired on January 26, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
