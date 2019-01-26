'We've Wasted Enough Time,' Rep. Trahan Says, Looking To Solutions Post-Shutdown

The federal government has reopened, at least temporarily. Now lawmakers will try to hammer out an agreement on border security.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan joined WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody to discuss what will happen next, as Congress attempts to work out a deal that will keep the government open.

Interview Highlights

On what constituents are saying about the longest government shutdown in U.S. history

"Well, I think that there's two things — I think that there's a relief that folks are going to be getting back to work, they're getting their paychecks And then also, hope that this will be the last of the shutdown. This notion of shutting down the government over a policy debate just can never become the new normal."

On federal workers who are still facing uncertainty

"I think we're going to be focused on making sure that these federal employees aren't forgotten and that they're made whole as quickly as possible and then get under way on debating and discussing openly border security so that there's no looming threat of this happening again."

On the chances of reaching a deal in the next three weeks

"I am hopeful. We have to have an open and honest debate around border security. I think both parties understand the importance of that and we're going to hash out our different proposals for solutions. I hope that this happens on the House and Senate floors, so that people can understand what the solutions are."

On President Trump's border wall proposal

"I don't support a wall because I haven't heard any evidence that it makes us any safer. I'm not in the business of wasting taxpayer dollars. But I want that to be a self-evident conclusion after we have an open debate about border security."

On Trump's threats of enacting emergency powers if the deal is not worked out within three weeks

"The threat or this looming threat of another shutdown or emergency powers — I don't believe that's a good way for us to govern. We've already wasted enough time during the shutdown so I think that there is this collective urgency right now to have this debate on border security, to get this deal done, so that we can move on to much more important business."