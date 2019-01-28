Prosecutors begin arguing in federal court in Boston on Monday that the founder of a pharmaceutical company helped organize an opioid distribution conspiracy.

John Kapoor, founded of Insys Therapeutics, faces charges of bribing doctors and paying them kickback fees. In return, the doctors prescribed the company's fentanyl spray to patients, including some who didn't need it. Many became addicted.

Aaron Leibowitz, a reporter for Law360 who covers Boston courts, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to break down the case.