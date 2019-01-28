More than 1,000 Internal Revenue Service workers will return to work in Andover following an agreement to suspend the government shutdown.

Hundreds were furloughed as a result of the shutdown; others worked without pay. All of them missed paychecks.

IRS workers must now prepare for tax season to officially start this week. They also must deal with the possibility of another shutdown looming in just a few short weeks.

Gary Karibian, chapter president of the union representing Andover IRS workers, joined WBUR's Morning Edition Host Bob Oakes to talk about the shutdown's effects on IRS employees and what lies ahead.