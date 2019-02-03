Support the news

The Rams' View: 'I Don't Think You Can Bet Against Tom Brady'07:13
February 03, 2019
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff talks to New England Patriots' Tom Brady during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. The wide-eyed, talented Goff will try to lead his Rams past the grizzled, 41-year-old Brady, who is looking to guide the Patriots to their sixth Super Bowl victory. (Matt Rourke/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff talks to New England Patriots' Tom Brady during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. The wide-eyed, talented Goff will try to lead his Rams past the grizzled, 41-year-old Brady, who is looking to guide the Patriots to their sixth Super Bowl victory. (Matt Rourke/AP)

It has been said that there are only seven basic plots in the world and one of them is: oh hey, the Patriots are in the Super Bowl.

But for that story to endure, New England needs opponents. Tonight in Atlanta, the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams. To get that perspective, Los Angeles native Rich Hammond, who covers the Rams for the Orange County Register, the Los Angeles Daily News and the Southern California News Group, joined WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody.

 

This segment aired on February 3, 2019.

Sharon Brody Twitter News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

