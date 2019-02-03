It has been said that there are only seven basic plots in the world and one of them is: oh hey, the Patriots are in the Super Bowl.

But for that story to endure, New England needs opponents. Tonight in Atlanta, the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams. To get that perspective, Los Angeles native Rich Hammond, who covers the Rams for the Orange County Register, the Los Angeles Daily News and the Southern California News Group, joined WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody.