Rep. Jim McGovern Says Trump's 'Actions Speak Louder Than Words' After State Of The Union03:48Play
Democratic Congressman Jim McGovern, who represents Massachusetts' 2nd Congressional district and was recently named chair of the House Rules Committee, joined WBUR's Morning Edition Bob Oakes to share his reaction to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.
"Actions speak louder than words and his actions especially over the last two years have made me a skeptic," McGovern said.
This segment aired on February 6, 2019.
