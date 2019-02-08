WBUR News
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is expected to announce her official bid for the presidency on Saturday, amid an already-crowded field of Democratic candidates for 2020.
On Friday's Morning Edition, Jennifer Nassour, former head of Massachusetts Republican Party and Wilnelia Rivera, chief strategist for Ayanna Pressley's 2018 campaign, discussed the upcoming campaigns with Bob Oakes.
This segment aired on February 8, 2019.
