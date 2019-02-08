Support the news

A Look At The 2020 Democratic Field07:29
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 08, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is expected to announce her official bid for the presidency on Saturday, amid an already-crowded field of Democratic candidates for 2020.

On Friday's Morning Edition, Jennifer Nassour, former head of Massachusetts Republican Party and Wilnelia Rivera, chief strategist for Ayanna Pressley's 2018 campaign, discussed the upcoming campaigns with Bob Oakes.

This segment aired on February 8, 2019.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news