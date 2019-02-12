WBUR News
Moulton Mulls 2020 Presidential Run02:34Play
Congressman Seth Moulton cites his military service and the presidency of Donald Trump among the reasons he is considering a run for president.
WBUR reporter Simón Rios joined Morning Edition to report that Moulton now admits he's thinking about a presidential campaign.
This segment aired on February 12, 2019.
Simón Rios Reporter
Simón Ríos is an award-winning bilingual reporter in WBUR's newsroom.
