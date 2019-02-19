WBUR News
Support the news
Why The Electoral Landscape May Be Even Thornier For Sanders This Time Around03:43Play
Earlier Tuesday, we learned the 2020 Democratic presidential primary will be similar to 2016 in at least one regard: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is running for the nomination.
But political observers say the electoral landscape has changed dramatically since Sanders’ last presidential bid. And as VPR’s Peter Hirschfeld (@PeteHirschfeld) reports, it’s a landscape he may struggle to navigate this time around.
This segment aired on February 19, 2019.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news