Support the news

Why The Electoral Landscape May Be Even Thornier For Sanders This Time Around03:43
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 19, 2019
  • Peter Hirschfeld, VPR
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this Nov. 27, 2018, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks about his new book, 'Where We Go From Here: Two Years in the Resistance' in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)
In this Nov. 27, 2018, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks about his new book, 'Where We Go From Here: Two Years in the Resistance' in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Earlier Tuesday, we learned the 2020 Democratic presidential primary will be similar to 2016 in at least one regard: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is running for the nomination.

But political observers say the electoral landscape has changed dramatically since Sanders’ last presidential bid. And as VPR’s Peter Hirschfeld (@PeteHirschfeld) reports, it’s a landscape he may struggle to navigate this time around.

This segment aired on February 19, 2019.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news