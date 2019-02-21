Support the news

Pope Francis Convenes First-Ever Summit On Catholic Clergy Sex Abuse04:42
February 21, 2019
Catholic Church leadership begins a three-day summit in Rome on Thursday to address the church's clergy sex abuse scandal.

It's the first time a pope has ever convened bishops to discuss priest sex abuse.

Rev. Brian Clary, pastor at St. Ann and St. Brendan parishes in Dorchester, joined Bob Oakes on Morning Edition to talk about the historic summit.

This segment aired on February 21, 2019.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

