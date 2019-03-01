WBUR News
Authorities Offer Details In Jassy Correia Case, Who Police Say Was Kidnapped, Murdered
There's been an outpouring of support in Boston for the family of a young woman who is thought to have been murdered after she left a city nightclub last weekend.
WBUR's Quincy Walters reports for All Things Considered on the latest details from investigators on the death of Jassy Correia and the suspect who is now in custody.
This segment aired on March 1, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
Quincy Walters Reporter
Quincy Walters is a general assignment reporter for WBUR.
