First Of 2 Weekend Storms Hits, With Snow To Wind Down By Early Afternoon04:04
March 02, 2019
Highest snow totals will be south of Boston Saturday. (Dave Epstein/WBUR)
The first of two weekend storms hit the state Saturday. The forecast calls for snow that will wind down by early afternoon.

WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody gets the latest from meteorologist Dave Epstein.

This segment aired on March 2, 2019.

