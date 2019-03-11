Support the news

Sanders Greeted By Enthusiastic Crowd In NH

March 11, 2019
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, front, greets people in the audience after addressing a rally during a campaign stop Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Concord, N.H. (Steven Senne/AP)
Bernie Sanders was back in New Hampshire Sunday, his first visit to the Granite State since he launched his second presidential campaign.

At a rally in Concord, the Vermont Senator, who beat Hillary Clinton decisively in the New Hampshire primary in 2016, promised to pick up where he left off.

"To the people of New Hampshire, let me say that you helped begin the political revolution in 2016, and with your help on the campaign we are going to what we started here," he told the crowd.

WBUR's senior political reporter Anthony Brooks attended the rally and joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss his message.

This segment aired on March 11, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

