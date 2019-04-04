Support the news

Mass. Gaming Commission Continues Hearing On Everett Casino04:06
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 04, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Day three of suitability hearings gets underway later this morning, as the Massachusetts Gaming Commission tries to determine whether Wynn Resorts should continue to hold the license for the $2.5 billion casino it's building in Everett. A casino that's slated to open in two months

WBUR's Steve Brown has been covering the hearing and joined Morning Edition to talk about it.

This segment aired on April 4, 2019.

Steve Brown Twitter Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's State House reporter.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news