Mass. Gaming Commission Continues Hearing On Everett Casino04:06Play
Day three of suitability hearings gets underway later this morning, as the Massachusetts Gaming Commission tries to determine whether Wynn Resorts should continue to hold the license for the $2.5 billion casino it's building in Everett. A casino that's slated to open in two months
WBUR's Steve Brown has been covering the hearing and joined Morning Edition to talk about it.
This segment aired on April 4, 2019.
Steve Brown Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's State House reporter.
