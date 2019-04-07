Support the news

Eyeing Equality In Sports, Website Aims To Record Better Stats For NCAA Women's Basketball

April 07, 2019
The Notre Dame team celebrate at the end of the second half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball semifinal tournament game against Connecticut, Friday, April 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (Chris O'Meara/AP)
Sunday is a big night in college basketball, as last year's champion Notre Dame takes on Baylor for the championship.

This is women's college basketball.

If you have not been immersed in the NCAA Women's Tournament, then you've missed a lot of exciting competition — and you have plenty of company. The men's tournament gets much more attention.

Some innovators are trying to make changes in support of the women's game.

WBUR sports and society reporter Shira Springer joined Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody to talk about Her Hoop Stats, a website launched in 2017 to provide better stats for women's basketball.

This segment aired on April 7, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

