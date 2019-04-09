Opening Day Is Here. Are The Red Sox Suffering A World Series Hangover?

The defending champion Boston Red Sox on Tuesday return to Fenway Park for their 2019 home opener.

The team will also receive its World Championship rings in a pre-game ceremony before facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

But the Sox haven't looked like a championship team so far this year. They've won just three of their first 11 games — causing many to wonder if they're suffering from World Series hangover.

Boston Globe Red Sox reporter Alex Speier joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about the state of the team.