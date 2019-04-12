Today features a lot of clouds as an upper level system crosses the region along with seasonable temperatures. It's going to remain dry all day and into the evening hours.

A simulated cloud forecast shows clouds across the area Saturday morning at the end of the loop. (Courtesy Tropical Tidbits)

Temperatures tonight stay in the 40s with all the cloud cover and there will be a period of showers developing after midnight. These showers continue into early Saturday and you may think that the day isn't going to be that great, but that's not the case.

During the morning, skies will clear first over western sections and eventually over the Cape and the Islands. This will allow the sun to help to boost temperatures well into the 60s and eventually 70s. It will remain cooler for southeastern areas, but places like Boston and the interior to the north and the south will be in the 70s for a mild day.

Rain arrives early Sunday evening continuing into Monday morning. (Courtesy COD Weather)

We start the day on Sunday with plenty of sunshine, but clouds increase and showers are likely at night.

The rain continues into Monday through the start of the Boston Marathon, with temperatures in the 60s. It could reach the lower 70s for part of the race, and it will feel slightly humid.

Friday: Clouds are the dominant weather feature. Highs 50-55.

Friday Night: Showers late at night. Lows 42-48.

Saturday: Clouds with a shower early, then sun and clouds, unseasonably mild. Highs 67-75.

Sunday: Mainly sunny and pleasant. Clouding up late with some rain before sunset. Highs nearing 60.

Monday: Rain or showers. Highs 55-70 north to south.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-50s.