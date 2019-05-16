Today's Weather: We Will See The Sun Today, With Some Cloudiness

Things improved a bit on Wednesday with some sunshine and certainly milder temperatures than the day before. Today we'll see some sun once again, but there will also be cloudiness and I can't rule out a spot shower or two. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s. For Friday, the weather system moves east and clouds increase, along with a better chance for showers later on in the afternoon. Temperatures will again be seasonable.

A few showers are possible today, but most of the time is dry. (Courtesy COD Weather)

Saturday looks great. We're going to see quite a bit of sunshine and temperatures will get very warm well into the 60s and even the low to mid-70s. This will be the kind of day where any outdoor activity in May is possible and there should be smiles all around.

Sunday still looks dry although I'm thinking that some cloudiness is going to invade our skies and limit the brightness of the day. Temperatures will still be mild, although if the clouds get thick enough, it'll be tough to reach 70 degrees.

There will be heat building across the southeast next week and the dividing line between that summertime air and the cooler air over us will produce some cloudiness and even some showers. Monday's forecast hinges on exactly where along the line we are. There's a chance we get into the warmer air and temperatures reach the lower 70s, but there's also an equal chance that we stay on the cooler side and temperatures stay in the 50s. We'll have a better idea tomorrow.

Thursday: Clouds and sunshine. A few afternoon showers in isolated areas. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows 42-49.

Friday: Partly sunny. Showers and a thunderstorm mid-afternoon. Showers end Friday evening. Highs in the mid-60s.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine, seasonable. Highs in the mid-60s to near 70.

Sunday: Sunshine and clouds, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday: Unsettled with showers.