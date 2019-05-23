A Look At Memorial Day Weekend Weather

Memorial Day weekend is nearly here and it's looking rather nice. With a three-day weekend ahead, I'm looking at what could possibly go wrong with the forecast. There's nothing more frustrating than thinking that the weather is going to be great all three days and then something goes amok. If the forecast is going to change dramatically, I think it would be for Sunday.

As it looks now, any showers should depart the area very early that day and leave us with a partly sunny afternoon. However, if the frontal system bringing the showers Saturday night slows down just a little bit, then the clouds and damp weather could linger the first part of the morning Sunday — that's the worst-case scenario.

Otherwise we'll have plenty of sunshine all three days, with Monday perhaps being the most ideal of the three.

Let's back up to today's forecast, when we do have clouds increasing and just a chance for a few morning showers and then another round of showers later in the day.

Highs Thursday reach into the 60s and lower 70s. (Dave Epstein/WBUR)

On Friday a couple of showers could also fall the first part of the morning, but the trend will be for drier weather during the afternoon. This will set us up for a nice day on Saturday, with a blend of clouds and sunshine and mild temperatures. Another batch of showers crosses the region Saturday night and as I mentioned earlier, hopefully departs, leaving us with partly to mostly sunny skies for Sunday. Sunday will also be very warm. Readings getting into the 70s and lower 80s is far above average.

Looking ahead to Memorial Day, I expect the dry weather to continue, with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. This is nearly ideal for all outdoor activities including those barbecues and any road races or golf games.

Thursday: A morning shower, then sun and clouds. Some evening showers. Highs 65-70.

Thursday Night: A few showers and a thunderstorm. Lows 53-58

Friday: Partly sunny, may shower early . Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Turning cooler late in the day.

Saturday: Partial sunshine. May shower. Highs 72-76. Showers possible at night.

Sunday: Sunshine and clouds. Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 70s on the coast and lower 80s away from the water. Watching for showers ending early.

Memorial Day: Sun and clouds. 72-75.