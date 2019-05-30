WBUR News
Rep. Jim McGovern On Mueller Statement05:52Play
Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern joined Morning Edition Thursday to discuss Robert Mueller's statement to the public regarding his report into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.
This segment aired on May 30, 2019.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
