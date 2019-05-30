Support the news

Rep. Jim McGovern On Mueller Statement05:52
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 30, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern joined Morning Edition Thursday to discuss Robert Mueller's statement to the public regarding his report into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

This segment aired on May 30, 2019.

Deborah Becker Twitter Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news