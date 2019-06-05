Support the news

Study: Better Child Care Access Needed To Up Military Readiness04:28
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 05, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

A new report out Wednesday links access to high-quality child care in Massachusetts with military readiness.

Researchers found improving access to child care will improve national security and bring more people into the military.

One of the study's lead author's, Ben Goodman — the national director of Mission Readiness, the Washington-based group behind the report — joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the report's findings.

This segment aired on June 5, 2019.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news