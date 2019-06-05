WBUR News
A new report out Wednesday links access to high-quality child care in Massachusetts with military readiness.
Researchers found improving access to child care will improve national security and bring more people into the military.
One of the study's lead author's, Ben Goodman — the national director of Mission Readiness, the Washington-based group behind the report — joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the report's findings.
This segment aired on June 5, 2019.
