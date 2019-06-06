Today's Weather: Showers End, Skies Clear Up In Afternoon

Temperatures yesterday reached well into the 80s, warmer than I expected along with that humidity. Now we find a cold front approaching the region and as this pushes offshore, it will end any rain showers that occurred overnight.

For the most part, today is dry once the showers clear the coastline. There's an isolated risk of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm over southeastern Massachusetts this evening. Dew points, which were in the 60s this morning, will be falling into the 50s later today, making for a more comfortable night.

Temperatures will be warm today with lowering levels of humidity. (Courtesy COD Weather)

As I talked about yesterday, the weekend is looking fantastic. I'm expecting sunshine all three days, although there may be a few high clouds rolling in later Sunday.

Temperatures are going to be warm, getting into the 70s and even perhaps lower 80s by Sunday. Winds will be light. Water temperatures in the ocean are just under 60 degrees and will likely go above that reading in the next week or so. As the ocean temperatures warm above 60, sea breezes become more of a welcome relief than a chill.

Next week should start on a dry note, but another weather system will likely bring at least some showers on Tuesday. Rainfall has been relatively average the past month and since the sun is so strong this time of the year it's healthy for gardens and lawns to have regular rainfall. It only takes a week or so of dry weather to have the topsoil get quite dry and if you did not receive much in the way of precipitation last night, it's probably a good idea to start irrigating if that is something you have in your home.

Thursday: Early showers, then clouds and some sun. A shower south in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Less humid late.

Thursday Night: Clearing and cooler. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 75-80.

Sunday: Sunshine and clouds. Highs around 76-82.

Monday: Sunshine and clouds. Highs around 75.