Bruins Face Must-Win Game 6 Against Blues In Quest For Stanley Cup
Tonight in St. Louis, the Stanley Cup will be at the Enterprise Center.
Entering Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, the St. Louis Blues are one victory away from claiming the NHL’s ultimate prize — and the Boston Bruins are in a must-win situation.
WBUR’s Sports and Society reporter Shira Springer joined Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody to discuss how the Bruins got here.
This segment aired on June 9, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
