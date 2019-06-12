After Decades In Prison, Darrell Jones' Retrial Jury Only Took 2 Hours To Find Him Not Guilty

Darrell Jones served more than three decades in prison for a Brockton murder he has always said he didn't commit — and now a jury agrees with him.

The jury acquitted Jones yesterday in his retrial for the 1986 slaying of Guillermo Rodriguez.

The retrial came after a judge threw out his first conviction and after WBUR reported there was racial bias among jurors in that first trial.

Stephanie Roberts Hartung, a professor at Northeastern University's School of Law, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to break down the jury's not guilty verdict.