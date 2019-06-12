WBUR News
After Decades In Prison, Darrell Jones' Retrial Jury Only Took 2 Hours To Find Him Not Guilty
Darrell Jones served more than three decades in prison for a Brockton murder he has always said he didn't commit — and now a jury agrees with him.
The jury acquitted Jones yesterday in his retrial for the 1986 slaying of Guillermo Rodriguez.
The retrial came after a judge threw out his first conviction and after WBUR reported there was racial bias among jurors in that first trial.
Stephanie Roberts Hartung, a professor at Northeastern University's School of Law, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to break down the jury's not guilty verdict.
This segment aired on June 12, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
