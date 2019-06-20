Today's Weather: Showers At Times, But Not A Washout

Clouds have dominated the skies for the past few days although we did see a bit of sunshine yesterday. A weather system moving into the region today through tomorrow will produce more clouds and some showers. Unlike the past couple of weather systems, this particular one will bring a better chance of heavy rain for a few locations. Not everybody is going to see the same amount of rain over the next several days — some of us will see as little as a tenth or less of an inch but other places may go over an inch. This is very typical for summer systems as they don't bring consistent moisture to all areas.

Rainfall will be heaviest north of Boston Thursday into Friday morning. (Courtesy Tropical Tidbits)

I was looking at one of the maps that shows how much precipitation is forecast. It appears that areas south of Boston will see the least amount of rain. These prognostications are obviously not flawless so showers are in the forecast, but it's not going to surprise me if it stays dry for some of you most of the time right through Friday.

This brings us to the weekend, which is looking quite nice for everybody. The humidity of the past several days will be swept out to sea by a frontal system. This will allow drier air to move in and increase the sunshine throughout the entire weekend. Temperatures will be running in the mid-to-upper 70s on Saturday and close to 80 on Sunday. It will be slightly cooler along the immediate coast especially over Cape Cod and the Islands. This is the first full weekend of astronomical summer, enjoy!

Thursday: Watching for showers and even a thunderstorm later in the day. Highs 70-75.

Thursday Night: Muggy with showers and a few storms in spots. Lows 62-67.

Friday: Showers and some morning downpours. Then just cloudy. Highs 67-73.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 72-76.

Sunday: Sunshine and clouds. Highs around 80.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs 77-84.