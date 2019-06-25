WBUR News
Support the news
What To Expect In The First Round Of Democratic Debates
The first of two crowded Democratic presidential debates kicks off Wednesday night in Miami.
The debates are scheduled for two nights, with 10 candidates each night before five moderators.
WBUR's Democratic political analyst Wilnelia Rivera and Republican strategist Rob Gray joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss what's ahead.
This segment aired on June 25, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
+Join the discussion
Support the news