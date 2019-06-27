Today's Weather: Mostly Sunny Skies And Hot

The power of the sea breeze was evident yesterday as afternoon temperatures were in the sixties at the coast but well into the 80s inland. Once again today we will find the coolest conditions along the coastline. It is there that readings will stay in the low to mid-70s, while inland areas see mid to upper 80s.

Temperatures for Thursday.

Any fog this morning will burn off leaving us with partly to mostly sunny skies.

The humidity continues to be moderate. Basically it's summer. On Friday, many areas will reach 90 for the first time this season. It's likely that Logan Airport also reaches this point, but as you often read from me, Logan is an anomaly and Downtown Crossing can be 90 while the airport is something like 84.

The weekend is going to be pretty good, but not perfect. The warmest day is definitely Saturday when temperatures get well into the 80s. Once again, a few spots could touch the 90s.

In the afternoon on Saturday, there will be some showers and thunderstorms developing and some of these could become strong to severe. Predicting severe weather a few days in advance is difficult at best because the conditions of the atmosphere need to be just right. However, it does look like many ingredients will come together to produce storms.

On Sunday an upper level system with cold air above us will help to produce a few more pop-up showers and storms. I don't expect these would reach severe levels, although there could be some small hail. Sunday will be cooler and the dew points will not be as high.

Thursday: Some early low clouds. This will be followed by developing sunshine. Moderate humidity. Warm. Highs 82-88; 76-82 on Cape Cod and the Islands.

Thursday Night: Warm and muggy. Lows 63-67.

Friday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few 90s possible. Cooler 70s on the Cape and Islands.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Afternoon showers and potential thunderstorms. Humid still, but perhaps drier at night. 85-90. Cooler on the Cape and Islands.

Sunday: Sunshine and clouds. Showers possible, maybe thunder. Highs mid-70s.

Monday: Sunshine and pleasant. Highs in the 70s.