Looking Back On The 1999 Boston MLB All Star Game, Two Decades Later05:25
July 09, 2019
On Tuesday night in Cleveland, the American League and National League compete for the 90th time in baseball's All Star game.

It's also the 20th anniversary of the last time the All Star game was played here in Boston. It's a game that was memorable in many ways.

Boston Globe sports columnist Bob Ryan joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to reminisce.

This segment aired on July 9, 2019.

