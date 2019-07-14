WBUR News
As ICE Plans Nationwide Raids, Rep. McGovern Travels To Border Camps
Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests were planned for 10 U.S. cities Sunday.
Meanwhile, immigrants at the southern border with Mexico are being held in dangerously overcrowded detention centers as they hope to enter the country. Some of those centers have come under intense criticism because of inhumane and unsanitary conditions.
Massachusetts congressman Jim McGovern visited two of the facilities in Texas on Saturday. He joined WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody to discuss what he witnessed.
