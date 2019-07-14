Support the news

As ICE Plans Nationwide Raids, Rep. McGovern Travels To Border Camps

July 14, 2019
In this July 9, 2019 photo, immigrants line up in the dinning hall at the U.S. government's newest holding center for migrant children in Carrizo Springs, Texas. (Eric Gay/AP)
Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests were planned for 10 U.S. cities Sunday.

Meanwhile, immigrants at the southern border with Mexico are being held in dangerously overcrowded detention centers as they hope to enter the country. Some of those centers have come under intense criticism because of inhumane and unsanitary conditions.

Massachusetts congressman Jim McGovern visited two of the facilities in Texas on Saturday. He joined WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody to discuss what he witnessed.

This segment aired on July 14, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

