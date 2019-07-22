Support the news

Bostonians Get Creative To Beat The Heat Wave

July 22, 2019
More comfortable weather is moving in after a weekend heat wave that brought what could be some of the highest temperatures of the summer.

WBUR's Simón Rios checked in on a few spots around Greater Boston where people were not only looking to escape the heat — but enjoy it as well.

This segment airs on July 22, 2019. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Simón Rios Twitter Reporter
Simón Ríos is an award-winning bilingual reporter in WBUR's newsroom.

