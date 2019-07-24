WBUR News
Testimony Begins In Boston Calling Federal Trial
Testimony continues Wednesday in the federal extortion trial of Boston mayoral aides Kenneth Brissette and Timothy Sullivan.
The two face charges stemming from their interactions with organizers of the Boston Calling Music Festival in 2014.
On Tuesday, jurors heard testimony from the prosecution's first witness. WBUR reporting fellow Jerome Campbell has more.
This segment airs on July 24, 2019. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Jerome Campbell Reporter
Jerome Campbell is a WBUR Poverty and Justice Fellow whose reporting is supported by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
