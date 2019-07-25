There's not a lot to really talk about with the weather over the next week now that that frontal system that brought us severe weather a couple of days ago has moved far enough to the east.

Sunshine is all we have in the forecast for the next several days. Actually, we could go into next Tuesday or even Wednesday before any precipitation shows up again.

Seasonable weather continues through the end of the work week. (Courtesy NOAA)

The only changes day to day will be an increase in humidity and temperature. It's likely a heatwave will begin sometime on Friday or Saturday and last into Tuesday. Remember, an official heat wave is three days in a row or more of 90-degree weather.

It will be comfortable to sleep at night for the next few nights, but then as the humidity rises, we're going to go back to those evenings where it stays in the 70s until after midnight. I would plan on air conditioning starting Friday or Saturday and continuing at least through next Tuesday or Wednesday.

All in all this has been a pretty good summer when you consider how wet and chilly the spring started. Let's hope August keep everybody happy by bringing adequate precipitation and lots of sunny days.

Thursday: Morning clouds before sunny and warm day. A brief, isolated shower can't be ruled out. Highs 79-84.

Thursday Night: Mainly clear. Lows 61-66.

Friday: More humid and very warm. Sunshine and clouds. Highs 81-86.

Saturday: Sunshine and some clouds. Highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Continued summer pattern. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday and Tuesday: Sunshine, more humid and very warm. Highs 85-90.