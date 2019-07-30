Support the news

Warren And Sanders Will Face Off In 2nd Round Of Dem. Debates05:32
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 30, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., greet one another during a 2017 rally in Boston. Now they're both running for president. (Steven Senne/AP)
Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., greet one another during a 2017 rally in Boston. Now they're both running for president. (Steven Senne/AP)

The second round of Democratic presidential debates kicks off in Detroit on Tuesday night.

Ten candidates will take the stage, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders. For the first time, they will directly debate each other.

Democratic political analyst Wilnelia Rivera and Republican strategist Rob Gray joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss what to expect.

This segment aired on July 30, 2019.

Related:

Deborah Becker Twitter Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news