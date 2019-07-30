WBUR News
Support the news
Warren And Sanders Will Face Off In 2nd Round Of Dem. Debates05:32Play
The second round of Democratic presidential debates kicks off in Detroit on Tuesday night.
Ten candidates will take the stage, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders. For the first time, they will directly debate each other.
Democratic political analyst Wilnelia Rivera and Republican strategist Rob Gray joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss what to expect.
This segment aired on July 30, 2019.
Related:
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
+Join the discussion
Support the news