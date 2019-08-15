Today's Weather: Mostly Sunny, Comfortably Warm

This morning we find some cloudiness along the coastline, but it will depart, leaving us with a partly to mostly sunny day. Humidity levels are going to be comfortable and temperatures will not be terribly warm, staying in the 70s along the shoreline, but getting toward 80 degrees as you move inland.

The next several days are going to feature a fairly wide range in temperatures from the beach until you get about 8 to 12 miles inland. After that point, temperatures will be consistently warmer and more uniform.

The reason for the gradient is a wind off the water, which will provide cooling sea breezes compared to inland temperatures.

I don't expect any precipitation today, but as humidity starts to ramp up tomorrow and over the weekend, there will be the chance for a few showers. It also will not be consistently sunny all weekend. It appears that Saturday and Sunday will feature times of sunshine, but also periods of clouds. For those of you that love the sun, it may be a bit frustrating.

Temperatures will be on the rise through the weekend and by the time we get to Sunday, I expect several inland areas to reach 90 degrees.

An increase in temperatures is likely this weekend and early next week. (Courtesy WeatherBell)

The humidity and heat continue on Monday. This pattern likely starts to break down Tuesday, when it will not be quite as hot.

There's some conflicting information on whether or not the humidity breaks next week. We'll have to wait as we get closer to see just how that plays out.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Thursday: Clouds at the coast, then partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid- to upper 70s on the coast, lower 80s inland.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, lows in the 50s to mid-60s.

Friday: Clouds and some sunny breaks. Could shower in a few towns. Highs 75-80; 80-85 inland.

Saturday: Sunshine and some clouds. Humid, may thunder. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Sunday: Continued summer pattern with sunshine and clouds, may shower or storm. Highs 85-90; 79-85 at the south coast.

Monday: Sunshine, humid. Highs 87-94; 82-87 Cape.

Tuesday: Humid, scattered storms, but some sunshine. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.