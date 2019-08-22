Today's Weather: 1 More Hot And Humid Day Ahead Of A Lovely Weekend

It's still hot and humid for one more day, with temperatures this afternoon between 85 and 90. I do expect a line of showers and storms to cross the region. Not all of us will see them but if you do, these could contain downpours and strong gusty winds. Most will actually stay dry.

The reason for today's storms is a slow-moving cold front, which will take a long time to pass south of the immediate south coast. This means that clouds can linger during the day tomorrow and there could be a couple of showers first thing in the morning.

Behind this frontal system, the air will turn markedly cooler and noticeably dryer. Dew points will fall from the 70s down into the 50s. As a matter of fact Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings will be cool enough that you may even say there's a taste of fall in the air.

Tonight will turn more comfortable late at night with readings in the 60s by Friday morning. (Courtesy NOAA)

Temperatures this weekend will be seasonable but on the cooler side of average. We haven't seen a lot of this type of weather, and we certainly didn't see anything like this last August. Expect temperatures to stay in the 70s through the weekend and internally next week. With an onshore flow, it will be coolest right at the beaches and mildest as you get west of Route 128. That onshore wind could bring some clouds and a quick shower on Sunday.

Next weekend is Labor Day weekend, so this is the final weekend before several communities actually go back to school in the middle of next week. The good news is, I don't see any big heat or big humidity has the first buses roll in.

Thursday: Early fog and clouds. Becoming partly sunny. Possible shower or thunderstorm in isolated areas. Highs in the mid-80s to near 90. Still humid.

Thursday night: Early shower or storm. Some clearing north late. Lows 62-67.

Friday: Clouds with a shower south. Sunshine blended with clouds elsewhere. Highs 75-80. Much drier.

Saturday: Sunshine and some clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Party sunny. It will be cooler. Highs within a few degrees of 72. There could be a shower especially along the coast.

Monday: Sunshine blended with clouds. Highs 73-77.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs 74-78.