Today's Weather: Sunshine, With Humidity Dropping This Evening

Heavy downpours shifted eastward overnight and we are looking at an improving forecast for the daytime today. Temperatures will get into the 80s, with sunshine developing during the afternoon.

Humidity levels will remain noticeable but will drop later on today. The dry weather will continue overnight, with a cold front approaching for Friday.

Ahead of a frontal system Friday, the air will become moderately humid during the afternoon, with temperatures getting into the 80s once again. There will be plenty of sunshine, although there may be a few clouds as that cold front passes basically unnoticed.

Warm weather is expected today and Friday, with readings in the 80s for much of the region. (Courtesy NOAA)

The weekend features a cooling trend, with temperatures warmest on Saturday and coolest on Monday. Saturday would be my pick to go to the beach. Sunday would also be a great day to work outside. There may be some showers around on Monday but it does not look like a washout.

Although temperatures will be slightly below average on Labor Day, I do see some more heat and moderate humidity for the middle of the week when temperatures will get well into the 80s.

Of course, the big story over the next several days is going to be the ultimate track of Hurricane Dorian, which continues to move off toward the east coast. Because the upper-steering currents are forecast to weaken, the ultimate track of this storm is still highly uncertain. There's a chance this goes into Florida or could move further north and affect the southeast coast. The storm could also cross the peninsula of Florida, move into the Gulf of Mexico and then make another landfall.

Thursday: Muggy early. Clouds, then partly to mostly sunny. Highs 79-85. Cooler Cape/Islands.

Thursday night: Mainly clear and comfortable. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Sunshine blended with clouds. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Saturday: Sunshine and some clouds. Highs 75-80.

Sunday: Partly sunny and dry. Highs within a few degrees of 75.

Monday: Sun and clouds, may shower. Highs in the 70s.