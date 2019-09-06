WBUR News
Pats To Face Steelers At Home In Season Opener
Patriots football returns this Sunday night — with the defending Super Bowl champs hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in Foxborough.
The Pats will bring many of the players who were on that Super Bowl winning roster back this year — with some major exceptions.
ESPN's Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the season ahead.
This segment aired on September 6, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
