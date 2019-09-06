Support the news

Pats To Face Steelers At Home In Season Opener

September 06, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Grounds crew paint finishing touches on "Kickoff" on the field at Gillette Stadium, Sept. 4, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (Steven Senne/AP)
Grounds crew paint finishing touches on "Kickoff" on the field at Gillette Stadium, Sept. 4, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (Steven Senne/AP)

Patriots football returns this Sunday night — with the defending Super Bowl champs hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in Foxborough.

The Pats will bring many of the players who were on that Super Bowl winning roster back this year — with some major exceptions.

ESPN's Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the season ahead.

This segment aired on September 6, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news