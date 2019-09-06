Weekend Weather: Hurricane Dorian Makes Its Closest Pass Tonight

The clouds from Hurricane Dorian started to approach our region Thursday afternoon and actually gave anyone that was fortunate to see it a glorious sunset. Today, we find thicker clouds, and although the storm has made steady progress northward, any rain will hold off until tonight.

We're at the point in Dorian’s track where the difference in a few miles will determine just how much rain and wind the Cape receives tonight and the first part of tomorrow.

On Cape Cod, because the winds will be over 39 mph, there is still a tropical storm warning. This will continue to impact ferry service. I also can't rule out scattered power outages east of the Cape Cod Canal.

A Tropical Storm Warning is posted for Cape Cod. (Dave Epstein, with NOAA Data)

In Greater Boston, the chance of any significant wind is very low. There might be some gusts into the 30s, but nothing likely to cause damage. Rainfall will last several hours late Friday night and into the first part of Saturday before skies rapidly clear in the afternoon. Most areas should see anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rain, although there will be less than that north and west of Route 495 and more as you get toward the Cape and Islands. There, some places could see up to 2 inches of rain.

Rain will overspread the area late today and end Saturday morning. (Courtesy WeatherBell)

A little jog in the storm off toward the east would mean much less rain in the city of Boston and, of course, that would lower the maximum amounts down toward the Cape. I think the odds are for less rain, not more. Because the storm is moving rather fast, there's really not any coastal issues beyond a little bit of minor beach erosion and high surf. In other words, this storm just isn't a major one for us, and that's a good thing.

Hurricane Dorian's strongest winds around the eye will not reach the shoreline of the U.S. Friday night or Saturday. (Courtesy COD Weather)

Skies will clear Saturday afternoon from southwest to northeast. This will lead into a very nice day on Sunday. Temperatures tomorrow will likely stay in the 60s, but with the sunshine returning we should reach the mid-70s on Sunday.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Friday: Becoming cloudy after some morning sunshine, a few showers south later in the afternoon. Breezy late on Cape and Islands. Highs in the 60s to near 70.

Friday Night: Breezy with rain developing. Lows in the 50s. Windy with tropical storm conditions on Cape Cod.

Saturday: Early clouds, showers, especially south. Sunshine and some clouds developing. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and dry. Highs within a few degrees of 75.

Monday: Sunshine and pleasant. Highs 70-75.

Tuesday: More sunshine: Highs 70-75.