Patriots Crush Steelers In Home Opener

September 09, 2019
New England Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, left, catches a touchdown pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton in the first half an NFL football game. (Steven Senne/AP)
New England Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, left, catches a touchdown pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton in the first half an NFL football game. (Steven Senne/AP)

The New England Patriots started off their Super Bowl defense with a bang — beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 33-3 last night at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

Quarterback Tom Brady completed 24 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns. After the game, he praised his receivers.

ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk more about the win.

This segment aired on September 9, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

