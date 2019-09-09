WBUR News
Support the news
Patriots Crush Steelers In Home Opener
The New England Patriots started off their Super Bowl defense with a bang — beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 33-3 last night at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.
Quarterback Tom Brady completed 24 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns. After the game, he praised his receivers.
ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk more about the win.
This segment aired on September 9, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news