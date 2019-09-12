Just 10 candidates will face off in tonight's Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas. That's half the number who qualified for the last round in late July.

And tonight, for the first time, front-runners Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders will all share the stage together.

Tufts University political science professor Jeff Berry joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss Warren's strategy, now that she's a serious contender for the nomination.