What To Expect From Warren On The Debate Stage, Now That She's A Front-Runner04:27
September 12, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a candidate forum on labor issues Aug. 3 in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)
Just 10 candidates will face off in tonight's Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas. That's half the number who qualified for the last round in late July.

And tonight, for the first time, front-runners Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders will all share the stage together.

Tufts University political science professor Jeff Berry joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss Warren's strategy, now that she's a serious contender for the nomination.

This segment aired on September 12, 2019.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

