Pats Are Starting Strong, But Season Is Clouded By Antonio Brown Rape Allegation03:42
September 16, 2019
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrate after a touchdown in a game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. (Lynne Sladky/AP)
So far in a young season, the defending Super Bowl champions appear ready to win another trophy.

The New England Patriots shut out the Dolphins in Miami yesterday, 43-0, in part with help from newly acquired wide receiver Antonio Brown. But the team and coach are not talking about the rape allegations made against the new player last week.

ESPN football reporter Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.

This segment aired on September 16, 2019.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

