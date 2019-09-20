WBUR News
Support the news
The New England Patriots Release Antonio Brown After New Sexual Assault Allegations
The New England Patriots cut Antonio Brown Friday afternoon after a second woman accused the wide receiver of sexual assault.
ESPN.com's Mike Reiss joined WBUR's All Things Considered to explain what the move means for Brown and the Patriots moving forward.
This segment aired on September 20, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
+Join the discussion
Support the news