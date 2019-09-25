WBUR News
The Boston City Council will have several new faces after final elections in November.
Voters yesterday picked final candidates for four district seats and four at-large seats.
WBUR's Simón Rios joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to break down the results of Tuesday's preliminary election.
This segment aired on September 25, 2019.
Simón Rios Reporter
Simón Ríos is an award-winning bilingual reporter in WBUR's newsroom.
